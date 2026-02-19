Snowmobiler dies after being caught in avalanche near Fernie, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after being caught in an avalanche near Fernie, B.C.

Elk Valley RCMP confirmed in a release that on Feb. 17, there was an emergency device activation in a remote location in the Morrissey area.

Police said that the initial information suggested that a man who had been snowmobiling in the area had been caught in an avalanche.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP officers and members of the Fernie Search and Rescue team responded to the call, but due to the time of day and the fact that the area was identified as a high-hazard avalanche area, they could not find the man.

Members of Fernie Search and Rescue were able to recover the man’s body on Feb. 18 and it was confirmed that he died due to the avalanche, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was wearing weather and activity-appropriate gear along with avalanche safety equipment, police confirmed.

The man’s identity has not been released.