Canada

Snowmobiler dies after being caught in avalanche near Fernie, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 19, 2026 6:08 pm
1 min read
An Elk Valley RCMP vehicle is seen outside the detachment in Sparwood, B.C. in January 2024. RCMP said a man died in an avalanche near Fernie on Feb. 17. View image in full screen
An Elk Valley RCMP vehicle is seen outside the detachment in Sparwood, B.C. in January 2024. RCMP said a man died in an avalanche near Fernie on Feb. 17. Mike Turner/Global News
A man has died after being caught in an avalanche near Fernie, B.C.

Elk Valley RCMP confirmed in a release that on Feb. 17, there was an emergency device activation in a remote location in the Morrissey area.

Police said that the initial information suggested that a man who had been snowmobiling in the area had been caught in an avalanche.

RCMP officers and members of the Fernie Search and Rescue team responded to the call, but due to the time of day and the fact that the area was identified as a high-hazard avalanche area, they could not find the man.

Members of Fernie Search and Rescue were able to recover the man’s body on Feb. 18 and it was confirmed that he died due to the avalanche, police said.

The man was wearing weather and activity-appropriate gear along with avalanche safety equipment, police confirmed.

The man’s identity has not been released.

