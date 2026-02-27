Teen arrested in historic cocaine seizure worth $7M: Durham police

See more sharing options

The Durham Regional Police Service says a drug investigation has resulted in one of the largest cocaine seizures in the service’s history.

Police said officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a release, the investigation took place last week and concluded on Feb. 23.

Following the probe, officers executed a search warrant at a facility in Toronto.

During the search, police seized 325 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $7 million.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.