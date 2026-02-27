Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in historic cocaine seizure worth $7M: Durham police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 5:24 pm
1 min read
Durham Regional Police display approximately 325 kilograms of cocaine seized during a drug investigation in this handout photo. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police display approximately 325 kilograms of cocaine seized during a drug investigation in this handout photo. Durham Regional Police
The Durham Regional Police Service says a drug investigation has resulted in one of the largest cocaine seizures in the service’s history.

Police said officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a release, the investigation took place last week and concluded on Feb. 23.

Following the probe, officers executed a search warrant at a facility in Toronto.

During the search, police seized 325 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $7 million.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

