Teen arrested in historic cocaine seizure worth $7M: Durham police

The Durham Regional Police Service says a drug investigation has resulted in one of the largest cocaine seizures in the service’s history.
Police said officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
According to a release, the investigation took place last week and concluded on Feb. 23.
Following the probe, officers executed a search warrant at a facility in Toronto.
During the search, police seized 325 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $7 million.
The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
