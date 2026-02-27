Menu

Politics

First Nation chiefs say Nova Scotia budget cuts appear targeted at Mi’kmaw programs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2026 1:00 pm
1 min read
The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs are asking for a meeting with Premier Tim Houston, seen in the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to address budget cuts to Mi'kmaw programs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs are asking for a meeting with Premier Tim Houston, seen in the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to address budget cuts to Mi'kmaw programs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
A group representing the majority of First Nations chiefs in Nova Scotia says the provincial government’s budget cuts appear to be targeting Mi’kmaw-specific programs.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs said in a statement today that the Progressive Conservatives have cut many programs created to address historic — and persistent — systemic inequalities.

The chiefs say 21 programs related to Mi’kmaw education, early childhood development, language, health and economic development were cut earlier this week by 50 to 100 per cent.

Facing a $1.2-billion deficit, the government has chosen to reduce or cancel more than 280 grants across several departments to save about $130 million.

The chiefs are calling for a government-to-government meeting with Premier Tim Houston over the funding changes.

The Nova Scotia government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

