First Nation chiefs say Nova Scotia budget cuts appear targeted at Mi’kmaw programs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A group representing the majority of First Nations chiefs in Nova Scotia says the provincial government’s budget cuts appear to be targeting Mi’kmaw-specific programs.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs said in a statement today that the Progressive Conservatives have cut many programs created to address historic — and persistent — systemic inequalities.

The chiefs say 21 programs related to Mi’kmaw education, early childhood development, language, health and economic development were cut earlier this week by 50 to 100 per cent.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Facing a $1.2-billion deficit, the government has chosen to reduce or cancel more than 280 grants across several departments to save about $130 million.

The chiefs are calling for a government-to-government meeting with Premier Tim Houston over the funding changes.

The Nova Scotia government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement