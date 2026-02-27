ANALYSIS: More expected of 1 of Winnipeg Jets’ 2 Olympic gold medallists

If you’ve ever held an Olympic gold medal, you can’t help but be impressed with a couple of things.

Firstly, there’s the pure weight of the award. It is certainly heavier than you might’ve imagined. And, secondly, we normally see just one side of the medal. I can assure you that the designers have given great consideration to both sides of the medal.

Story continues below advertisement

And like the medal, there are two sides to the way the two different Jets players who won gold medals have managed their success.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On one side, there was Kyle Connor — under-utilized by Mike Sullivan’s group in Milan — who, after celebrating the gold-medal win for the U.S. men’s hockey Olympic team, his commitment to his two families, his immediate one and the Jets, became his priorities. Connor’s commitment to the Jets was on full view in Vancouver Wednesday night. If the Jets are to make one last gasp to the Stanley Cup playoffs, Connor’s skill, speed and savvy will be a big part of that story.

On the other side, Connor Hellebuyck’s commitment shouldn’t be questioned either. There is a real possibility that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the goaltender and his American teammates.

In so many ways, it transcends the hockey world. For many of us … particularly those of us who aren’t elite athletes or Americans, we may not understand what has gone on in the past few days. However, we should respect it.

There is nothing wrong with expressing your patriotism. There is nothing wrong with celebrating long and hard. But it’s also not wrong to wonder if Hellebuyck can win a playoff series for the Jets. What he did in Milan was exceptional. He was certainly the best player on the ice for both teams last Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

But (because there’s always a but), just because Hellebuyck “the American” succeeded at the Olympics does not mean he has done it as Hellebuyck “the Jet.” His play in Italy was beyond reproach. He deserved the gold. Now he has to prove that he can do it for the silver in this league.

Being an Olympic champion is a tremendous honour, but last I checked, Hellebucyk plays for the Winnipeg Jets again. And as of today, that’s all that matters.