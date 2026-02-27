Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: More expected of 1 of Winnipeg Jets’ 2 Olympic gold medallists

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted February 27, 2026 11:02 am
2 min read
United States' Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a shot attempt by Canada's Macklin Celebrini (17) during the third period of a men's ice hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). View image in full screen
United States' Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a shot attempt by Canada's Macklin Celebrini (17) during the third period of a men's ice hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

If you’ve ever held an Olympic gold medal, you can’t help but be impressed with a couple of things.

Firstly, there’s the pure weight of the award. It is certainly heavier than you might’ve imagined. And, secondly, we normally see just one side of the medal. I can assure you that the designers have given great consideration to both sides of the medal.

And like the medal, there are two sides to the way the two different Jets players who won gold medals have managed their success.

On one side, there was Kyle Connor — under-utilized by Mike Sullivan’s group in Milan — who, after celebrating the gold-medal win for the U.S. men’s hockey Olympic team, his commitment to his two families, his immediate one and the Jets, became his priorities. Connor’s commitment to the Jets was on full view in Vancouver Wednesday night. If the Jets are to make one last gasp to the Stanley Cup playoffs, Connor’s skill, speed and savvy will be a big part of that story.

On the other side, Connor Hellebuyck’s commitment shouldn’t be questioned either. There is a real possibility that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the goaltender and his American teammates.

In so many ways, it transcends the hockey world. For many of us … particularly those of us who aren’t elite athletes or Americans, we may not understand what has gone on in the past few days. However, we should respect it.

There is nothing wrong with expressing your patriotism. There is nothing wrong with celebrating long and hard. But it’s also not wrong to wonder if Hellebuyck can win a playoff series for the Jets. What he did in Milan was exceptional. He was certainly the best player on the ice for both teams last Sunday.

But (because there’s always a but), just because Hellebuyck “the American” succeeded at the Olympics does not mean he has done it as Hellebuyck “the Jet.” His play in Italy was beyond reproach. He deserved the gold. Now he has to prove that he can do it for the silver in this league.

Being an Olympic champion is a tremendous honour, but last I checked, Hellebucyk plays for the Winnipeg Jets again. And as of today, that’s all that matters.

 

