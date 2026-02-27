Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Education

Hundreds of Kingston students compete in 26th annual skilled trades event

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 10:20 am
1 min read
Almost 500 elementary and high school students from the Limestone District School Board gathered at St. Lawrence College this week for the 26th annual skills competition. View image in full screen
Almost 500 elementary and high school students from the Limestone District School Board gathered at St. Lawrence College this week for the 26th annual skills competition. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf
Almost 500 elementary and high school students from 50 Limestone District School Board schools gathered at St. Lawrence College this week to showcase their abilities in the skilled trades.

The 26th annual event, held on Thursday, gave youth hands-on experience in fields ranging from robotics to carpentry.

Courtney Soucy, a recruiter with the LDSB Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, noted the energetic atmosphere on campus.

“So today we have high school and elementary students here, and they’re doing competitions to show their skill in the skill trades,” Soucy said. “This is a good opportunity for them to see that these career pathways are an option for them, and they’ve got family here cheering them on. So all around it’s a day for them to feel confident in the skills that they have.”

Grade 8 student Zakary Martin enjoyed the challenge of the competition.

“It’s a little hands-on and using your brain, so it’s pretty fun,” Martin said.

Fellow Grade 8 student Maria Osborn highlighted the practical experience she already brings to the table.

“I built a tool desk with my dad … I build like shelves and boxes and stuff, so it’s pretty fun,” Osborn said.

The event also drew former competitors who returned a decade later to offer advice to the next generation. Skills competition alum Wade Raymond encouraged students to explore all of their options.

“The most important thing is asking your teachers about this program. Yes, it is trades, but there’s a wide variety to pick from and you don’t have to be in the generic trades — there is something else out there for you,” Raymond said.

Gold medal winners from the Kingston event may be offered the opportunity to represent the board at the provincial Skills Ontario competition, with the potential to advance to the national level.

