Columbia University student detained by U.S. federal agents released

Send this page to someone via email

Federal immigration authorities arrested a Columbia University student early Thursday, triggering protests on campus and allegations that agents gained entry to the university-owned residence by posing as police officers searching for a missing child.

Just hours after detaining student Ellie Aghayeva, though, the federal government abruptly reversed course, permitting her to walk free after an apparent intervention by President Donald Trump.

In a social media post Thursday afternoon, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he expressed concerns about the arrest during an unrelated meeting with Trump, who then agreed to release her immediately.

“I am safe and okay,” Aghayeva wrote on Instagram, minutes after Mamdani’s post, adding she was in “complete shock” from the experience.

The head-spinning series of events marked the latest consequence of the unlikely relationship between the Republican president and Mamdani, a democratic socialist who Trump once threatened to have deported.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, while pitching Trump on a massive housing project, Mamdani also called on the president to drop cases against several other current and former students facing deportation for their roles in protests against Israel.

Aghayeva, a senior from Azerbaijan studying neuroscience and politics, hasn’t been publicly linked to any of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that roiled Columbia’s campus. A self-described content creator, she has amassed a large social media following by sharing day-in-the-life videos and tips for navigating college as an immigrant.

1:02 Columbia University student detained by ICE released after Mamdani meets with Trump

Early Thursday, five federal agents gained entry to her apartment at 6 a.m. by claiming they were searching for a missing child, according to a petition from her lawyers and a statement released by Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The agents gained entry by stating they were police searching for a missing child,” Shipman said in a video released Thursday night. “Security cameras captured agents in a hallway showing pictures of the alleged missing child.”

Story continues below advertisement

Aghayeva then dashed off a message to her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram: “DHS illegally arrested me. Please help.” A photo accompanying the post appeared to show her legs in the back seat of a vehicle.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Aghayeva’s student visa had been terminated in 2016 for failing to attend classes. Inquiries to Columbia about her visa status and how long she had been enrolled in the university were not returned.

In their petition, attorneys for Aghayeva said she had entered the country on a visa in or around 2016. They declined to provide additional comment, including details about her immigration status.

A spokesperson for DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, said Aghayeva had been placed in removal proceedings and “released while she waits for her hearing.” She disputed allegations that agents had posed as New York City police officers but didn’t respond to questions about whether they had claimed to be seeking a missing child.

The use of disguises or other misrepresentations by immigration authorities has drawn attention in recent months, after federal agents were seen posing as utility workers and other service employees in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

The practice is legal, in most cases. But immigration attorneys say such ruses are becoming increasingly common, adding to concerns about the Trump administration’s dramatic reshaping of immigration enforcement tactics nationwide.

In recent weeks, Trump has once again intensified his attacks on several universities, including Harvard and UCLA. The arrest would seem to mark the first federal enforcement action at Columbia since the university agreed to pay more than $220 million to the administration over the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi freed on bail, plans to challenge U.S. deportation

“It’s a horrifying sign that the roving eye of the administration is turning back to Columbia,” said Michael Thaddeus, a mathematics professor at Columbia and vice president of the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has sued Trump.

“The idea that secret police would abduct and imprison students in our midst is something we’d expect from an authoritarian regime.”

Many students and faculty called on Columbia to increase protections for international students following the arrest last March of Mahmoud Khalil, a former graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist, whose deportation case remains ongoing.

In an email to the Columbia community Thursday, Shipman said that residential staff had been reminded not to allow federal law enforcement into university buildings without a subpoena or warrant.

“If you encounter or observe DHS/ICE agents conducting enforcement activities on or near campus, immediately contact Public Safety,” the acting president wrote. “Do not allow them to enter non-public areas or accept service of a warrant or subpoena.”