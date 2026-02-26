Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parents of 4-year-old killed in Horseshoe Bay bus crash still waiting for answers

By Aaron McArthur & Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 9:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Parents of boy killed by a bus at Horseshoe Bay say they’re getting little information on investigations'
Parents of boy killed by a bus at Horseshoe Bay say they’re getting little information on investigations
The parents of a four-year-old boy who was killed in a horrendous bus accident in Horseshoe Bay say they're getting almost no information on the investigation into his death from police or from TransLink. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The parents of a four-year-old boy who was killed in a bus accident in Horseshoe Bay last year say that months after the tragedy, they still have few answers about what happened.

Eight months later, Silvana Schramm remembers only fragments of the crash.

Her four-year-old son, Leonardo, was killed when an articulated bus jumped the curb in Horseshoe Bay.

Silvana was left with catastrophic injuries.

After months in the hospital and dozens of surgeries, Silvana has recovered enough to go home and may be able to leave GF Strong in March.

However, rebuilding their lives has proven far more difficult as Silvana and her husband, Clineu Machado, say they still don’t know exactly what happened that day to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is the main goal,” Machado said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It is not about money. Something happens and we learn as a society. Make sure it doesn’t happen again. And to do that, we need information. We need the investigation to be concluded and get all the information.”

Click to play video: 'Mother speaks out after 4-year-old son killed in Horseshoe Bay bus collision'
Mother speaks out after 4-year-old son killed in Horseshoe Bay bus collision

According to the family’s lawyers, TransLink has provided maintenance records for the bus and a heavily-redacted incident report, but has not provided any information about the driver or their training.

West Vancouver police have not provided any information at all.

In a statement to Global News, police said that the investigation is complex and could take more than a year to complete.

The family says they’re unable to move forward until a final report is released.

Story continues below advertisement

Under B.C.’s no-fault insurance system through ICBC, there is no path to civil litigation, which they argue leaves them without accountability.

“But when it is a big tragedy like happened to us, or the one that happened just weeks before at Lapu Lapu, I think ICBC should have a different approach,” Machado said.

“You can’t measure different magnitude events with the same rule.”

For Leonardo’s parents, what matters most now is understanding what happened.

“Nothing is going to bring my son back to me,” Silvana said.

“All we have is to hope.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices