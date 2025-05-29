Community reeling after Horseshoe Bay bus crash kills child, critically injures mother

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple investigations are underway into a horrific bus crash in Horseshoe Bay that left a four-year-old boy dead and his mother in critical condition on Wednesday.

The tragedy, which left a third person in hospital in stable condition, has left the community reeling.

Students who witnessed the collision returned to the site Thursday morning to lay flowers for the victims.

“Everybody seemed a little in shock,” said North Vancouver teacher Keith Gallant.

“Having a relationship with some of the students, particularly the boys, wanted to try to model some healthy grief and so I bought some flowers and asked them all to take a piece and share a thought for the mom and for the boy that’s lost.”

Vancouverite Aaron Golden, who frequently travels through the terminal, told Global News he’d spent about an hour at the site reflecting on the tragedy.

“It could be anyone. We all stand on sidewalks. It’s tragic and it hits close to home,” he said.

“It hurts that it could have been you, it could have been someone you loved.”

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m., a the bus stop just outside the BC Ferries foot passenger ticket booth.

Witnesses say a TransLink bus jumped the curb, striking several people.

“The sudden death of a child is a uniquely tragic event severely impacting the family, witnesses, first responders and the community as a whole,” West Vancouver police Sgt. Chris Bigland said Wednesday night.

“To those who stepped up today and did what they could, thank you.”

Police said they had spoken with the bus driver, and that the vehicle has been seized.

Investigators have ruled out speed as a contributing factor, but are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and probing whether criminality was involved.

Police said they had no additional details to share on Thursday.

TransLink declined to comment and referred questions to police.

In a statement, BC Ferries thanked first responders for their swift response.

“We want to acknowledge the emotional impact on those who witnessed the incident, including our people, transit partners, and customers,” the company said.

“To our team members who stepped in to help, your courage and compassion mean more than words can express. We are deeply grateful and proud.”

Gallant said the incident has left emotions raw across the North Shore.

“Bowen Island is feeling it. Horseshoe Bay is definitely feeling this,” he said.

“I hope people come together and take care of themselves, but particularly take care of our youth and model healthy grief.”

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact West Vancouver police.