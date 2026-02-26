Kingston police use-of-force incidents decline in 2025: year-end report

Send this page to someone via email

A new year-end report shows that Kingston police used force less frequently in 2025, continuing a downward trend from the previous year.

According to the report prepared for the Kingston Police Service Board, officers submitted 66 use-of-force reports across 63 separate incidents last year. This marks a decrease from 2024, when officers filed 82 reports across 73 incidents.

The data reveals officers pointed a firearm 44 times in 2025, down from 53 times the year prior. Firearms were drawn six times, remaining consistent with 2024. A firearm was discharged only once during the entire year, specifically to dispatch an injured animal.

Conducted energy weapons (CEWs), commonly known as tasers, were displayed 10 times and deployed nine times. Of those nine deployments, six were deemed effective while three were ineffective.

The most common situations requiring force were warrant executions, which accounted for 32 reports, followed by weapons calls, which accounted for 16. In instances where firearms were pointed or drawn, the report noted the suspects were either extremely violent or known or suspected to be armed.

The report highlights that officers successfully attempted de-escalation in 56 of the 66 recorded reports. In the nine reports where de-escalation was not attempted, the most frequently cited reason was that immediate action was required.

When deciding on a course of action, officers rely on the Ontario Public-Police Interactions Training Aid to continuously assess situations and select the most reasonable force options based on the subject’s behaviour and the immediate circumstances.