Quebec coffee roaster comes home after tariff-driven move to U.S.

One of Quebec’s best-known coffee producers is bringing production back to Canada after shifting part of its operations to the United States during a period of steep tariffs.

Sherbrooke-based Café William says it has begun repatriating a portion of its production to Quebec following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the removal of tariffs on coffee exports to the United States.

The company had temporarily transferred some production south of the border after tariffs exceeding 35 per cent threatened the viability of certain contracts with American private-label clients.

In a statement, Café William said the move was a temporary measure designed to protect its Quebec operations and workforce.

“To mitigate these impacts while preserving jobs and operations in Quebec, Café William entered into a production exchange agreement with an American partner,” the company said.

“With the tariffs now revoked, we are able to bring this production back to our facilities in Sherbrooke and resume normal operations in Canada.”

The company added that throughout the transition, all Café William products sold in Canada continued to be roasted in Sherbrooke and no layoffs occurred.

It says it is now hiring to support increased production capacity in Quebec.

The Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce told Global News that the move reflects what other businesses in the region have also been facing.

In a statement, the chamber said tariff uncertainty has had a “tangible impact” on manufacturing and agri-food businesses across Sherbrooke and the Eastern Townships.

“Even when companies are not directly targeted by tariffs, the instability creates an unpredictable business environment,” the chamber said, pointing to fluctuations in input costs, pressure on margins, logistical delays and increased caution among American partners.

The chamber said businesses are responding strategically.

“Many are working to diversify their export markets, further secure their supply chains, or bring certain operations back to Quebec to reduce their exposure to tariff risk,” the statement said.

“Predictability in trade rules is essential to enable companies to invest, hire, and plan for medium and long-term growth.”

Café William, which has operated in Quebec for nearly 40 years, says the return of production to Sherbrooke marks a reversal of a strategy it adopted last year to navigate the trade dispute.