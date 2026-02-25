Hamilton police officer charged with child exploitation offences

A Hamilton Police Service officer has been charged with child exploitation offences following an investigation by Halton Regional Police.
In a statement, Hamilton police said Const. Dave Hamilton, a 19-year member of the service, was charged with possession and transmitting of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.
Get breaking National news
Police said the charges were laid by the Halton Regional Police Service.
The officer has been suspended without pay, according to Hamilton police.
Const. Hamilton is scheduled to appear in a Milton court at a later date.
“The matter is now before the courts. Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment,” the service said in its release.
- Canadian border shooting: New Hampshire man charged after shot fired at U.S. agent
- Stepbrother charged with homicide in cruise ship death, Anna Kepner’s family says
- Manitoba launches drug-trafficking task force as province has ‘had enough’
- Savannah Guthrie offers $1M reward for mother’s recovery in new video
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.