Hamilton police officer charged with child exploitation offences

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton Police Service officer has been charged with child exploitation offences following an investigation by Halton Regional Police.

In a statement, Hamilton police said Const. Dave Hamilton, a 19-year member of the service, was charged with possession and transmitting of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the charges were laid by the Halton Regional Police Service.

The officer has been suspended without pay, according to Hamilton police.

Const. Hamilton is scheduled to appear in a Milton court at a later date.

“The matter is now before the courts. Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment,” the service said in its release.