Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police officer charged with child exploitation offences

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 5:26 pm
1 min read
A Hamilton police constable faces child exploitation charges following a Halton Regional Police investigation and has been suspended without pay. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police constable faces child exploitation charges following a Halton Regional Police investigation and has been suspended without pay. Nick Iwanyshyn/ Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Hamilton Police Service officer has been charged with child exploitation offences following an investigation by Halton Regional Police.

In a statement, Hamilton police said Const. Dave Hamilton, a 19-year member of the service, was charged with possession and transmitting of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the charges were laid by the Halton Regional Police Service.

The officer has been suspended without pay, according to Hamilton police.

Trending Now

Const. Hamilton is scheduled to appear in a Milton court at a later date.

“The matter is now before the courts. Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment,” the service said in its release.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices