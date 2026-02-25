Menu

Share

Crime

Motion to oppose U.S. ICE deployment in Vancouver ruled out of order

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver ICE motion ruled out of order'
Vancouver ICE motion ruled out of order
Vancouver council is no longer considering a motion aimed at opposing any deployment of U.S. ICE agents during the FIFA World Cup.
Share

Vancouver City Council is no longer considering a motion aimed at opposing any deployment of U.S. ICE agents to Vancouver during the FIFA World Cup.

The motion was ruled out of order during a council meeting on Wednesday morning by the meeting chair, Mike Klassen.

Klassen said there has been no indication that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE) will be deployed during the World Cup.

An attempt by other councillors to challenge his ruling was lost by one vote.

Green councillor Pete Fry and COPE councillor Sean Orr put the proposal forward after the U.S. sent ICE members to the Milan Winter Olympic Games.

Click to play video: 'ICE chief admits Renée Good, Alex Pretti were not domestic terrorists'
ICE chief admits Renée Good, Alex Pretti were not domestic terrorists
On Monday, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim put out a statement saying ICE “has not been invited to operate in Vancouver for the FIFA World Cup, nor are they welcome to conduct enforcement activities here.

“Under Canadian law, foreign law enforcement officers may not exercise policing or immigration enforcement powers in Canada without explicit authorization from the Government of Canada.

“No such authorization exists for ICE to conduct immigration or policing operations in Vancouver.”

