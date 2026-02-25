Therapist charged with assault involving Ontario children with autism

Halton police say a therapist who works with children with autism is facing multiple assault-related charges in connection with two children.
Police said an investigation began into a complaint against a 25-year-old Applied Behaviour Analysis therapist working at Spectacokids on Bronte Street South in Milton, Ont.
Investigators allege the offences occurred during “recent therapy sessions” involving two victims — both of whom are children with autism and were alone with the accused.
Muaz Sarfraz, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing six counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.
Police said investigators believe there may be more victims and have released a photo of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
