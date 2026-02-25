Ontario city updates nuisance bylaw weeks before St. Patrick’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario city has approved amendments to one of its bylaws, aimed at giving police and municipal enforcement officers greater authority to address disruptive gatherings ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

City officials say the changes, approved Monday, are intended to support a more proactive response to large, unsanctioned street parties that have historically drawn crowds and created safety concerns.

The bylaw revisions focus on issues including blocked roadways and interference with pedestrian movement, cited as common problems during St. Patrick’s Day weekend and university homecoming events.

A staff report notes that a nuisance party provision introduced in 2023 has helped manage gatherings at private residences that spill onto sidewalks and streets.

Staff observed that individuals have at times deliberately obstructed sidewalks or remained on roadways to force street closures, actions the city stated can pose public safety risks.

Under the amendments, the bylaw now includes two standalone revisions: prohibiting the obstruction of highways and pedestrian areas when a nuisance is being created and requiring individuals to leave a roadway when directed by an officer for safety reasons.

The staff report states the updates will allow enforcement officers to have a more proactive, consistent and clear response to large gatherings.

The amendments reflect recommendations from the city’s Large Street Gathering Task Force, according to the staff report.