Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario city updates nuisance bylaw weeks before St. Patrick’s Day

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough celebrates St. Patrick’s Day'
Peterborough celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Over the St. Patrick's Day weekend and Monday, many residents in Peterborough were celebrating with pints, a parade and plenty of Irish pride. Marc Woodhouse has more – Mar 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario city has approved amendments to one of its bylaws, aimed at giving police and municipal enforcement officers greater authority to address disruptive gatherings ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

City officials say the changes, approved Monday, are intended to support a more proactive response to large, unsanctioned street parties that have historically drawn crowds and created safety concerns.

The bylaw revisions focus on issues including blocked roadways and interference with pedestrian movement, cited as common problems during St. Patrick’s Day weekend and university homecoming events.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A staff report notes that a nuisance party provision introduced in 2023 has helped manage gatherings at private residences that spill onto sidewalks and streets.

Staff observed that individuals have at times deliberately obstructed sidewalks or remained on roadways to force street closures, actions the city stated can pose public safety risks.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Under the amendments, the bylaw now includes two standalone revisions: prohibiting the obstruction of highways and pedestrian areas when a nuisance is being created and requiring individuals to leave a roadway when directed by an officer for safety reasons.

The staff report states the updates will allow enforcement officers to have a more proactive, consistent and clear response to large gatherings.

The amendments reflect recommendations from the city’s Large Street Gathering Task Force, according to the staff report.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices