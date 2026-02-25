Menu

Canada

A Toronto hospital has ranked in the top 10 world’s best

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 10:05 am
1 min read
Toronto General Hospital, part of the University Health Network (UHN), is shown in Toronto on April 5, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto General Hospital, part of the University Health Network (UHN), is shown in Toronto on April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A Toronto hospital has ranked as one of the top facilities in the world, according to Newsweek magazine.

University Health Network’s Toronto General Hospital ranked second in the magazine’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 ranking, the highest position a Canadian hospital has ever achieved.

This global recognition affirms UHN’s legacy of discovery and our pursuit of excellence where care, research, and education move together in service of patients,” said Dr. Kevin Smith, president and CEO of UHN.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
Smith said in a statement that while the ranking is a “moment of pride” for the province and country, it should serve as a reason to continue to support the advancement of health research and ensure Canada “continues to shape what’s next in health care and science.”

The hospital wasn’t the only one in the network to be in the ranking, with Toronto Western Hospital and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre making the annual list of the World’s Top 250. The cancer centre also made Newsweek’s top 10 of the world’s best specialized hospitals ranking.

“This incredible achievement reflects the true strength of Ontario’s world-class health care system,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

A statement by UHN says the ranking is a result of support by the Ontario and federal governments, the UHN Foundation, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and the generosity of donors.

Newsweek ranks thousands of hospitals across 32 countries each year, based on an international survey of medical experts and patients, as well as key quality metrics.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

