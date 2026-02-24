Saskatoon restaurants facing pest issues as cockroach found in sandwich

See more sharing options

Tori Redman found a cockroach in her grilled cheese at Pink Cadillacs on 8th Street in Saskatoon.

She took it to social media and her post spread quickly, getting lots of attention.

Owner of Pink Cadillacs, Jon Tyson, apologized in response, saying staff had started a deep clean of the restaurant.

Pink Cadillacs isn’t the only restaurant in Saskatoon dealing with pest issues. Saskatchewan Health Authority inspection reports within the past year show dozens of food establishments face pest-related issues, ranging from minor to serious.

In a statement made to Global News, Tyson says every restaurant he knows gets a pest control service done monthly and that he does everything he can to provide a safe and healthy environment.

The SHA said in a statement they have been working with Tyson, who has been cooperative. They have suspended the restaurant’s licence pending a follow up inspection.

Watch above for more on how Pink Cadillacs isn’t the only establishment dealing with pests.