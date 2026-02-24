Menu

Canada

Saskatoon restaurants facing pest issues as cockroach found in sandwich

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted February 24, 2026 8:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon restaurants face pest issues'
Saskatoon restaurants face pest issues
WATCH: A Saskatoon restaurant is under the microscope after Tori Redman found an unexpected surprise in her grilled cheese, but this restaurant isn't the only one in the city facing the issue of pests.
Tori Redman found a cockroach in her grilled cheese at Pink Cadillacs on 8th Street in Saskatoon.

She took it to social media and her post spread quickly, getting lots of attention.

Owner of Pink Cadillacs, Jon Tyson, apologized in response, saying staff had started a deep clean of the restaurant.

Pink Cadillacs isn’t the only restaurant in Saskatoon dealing with pest issues. Saskatchewan Health Authority inspection reports within the past year show dozens of food establishments face pest-related issues, ranging from minor to serious.

In a statement made to Global News, Tyson says every restaurant he knows gets a pest control service done monthly and that he does everything he can to provide a safe and healthy environment.

The SHA said in a statement they have been working with Tyson, who has been cooperative. They have suspended the restaurant’s licence pending a follow up inspection.

Watch above for more on how Pink Cadillacs isn’t the only establishment dealing with pests.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

