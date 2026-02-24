Kelowna RCMP make multiple arrests following armed robbery in Rutland

Send this page to someone via email

An early-morning armed robbery in Kelowna, B.C.’s, Rutland neighbourhood jolted residents awake Tuesday as officers descended on a McCurdy Road home believed to be connected to the crime.

Around 5 a.m., Kelowna RCMP say two individuals allegedly robbed the One Stop on Rutland Road North at gunpoint before fleeing on foot.

Cpl. Steven Lang said, “Officers arriving at the scene flooded the area and, with the assistance of a police K9 unit, determined there was a resident in the 300 block of McCurdy Road that is believed to be connected to the robbery.”

Police and members of the Emergency Response Team then moved in on 330 McCurdy Road, where 10 people were taken into custody.

“Of the 10 that were arrested, four of the individuals still are in police custody. No charges have been laid or recommended at this point,” Lang said.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbour Martin Stairs described waking up to flashing lights and officers lining the street.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“My wife woke me up and the whole street was covered in cop cars all over the place. They did have their guns drawn,” he said.

One of those arrested and later released was Chadwick Milnthorp, who rents the home.

“They arrested all of us in the household, not sure what reason,” he said.

2:16 Rutland urging increased police support

The incident marks the second major police action at the property in less than two weeks. On Feb. 12, RCMP and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the same address.

“There was some items seized and persons identified. In terms of the charges or what comes of that, I can’t speak to at this point,” Lang said.

Story continues below advertisement

Milnthorp claims the property has been the subject of frequent visits from authorities.

“Between the RCMP and bylaw we’re looking at 32 or 33 times they’ve been here in the last nine months. For what reason, I guess we did have some loud music once in a while,” he said.

The property is partly owned by Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh, who holds a quarter share. Singh said she issued the two tenants a 10-day eviction notice on Feb. 13 following the first raid and was unaware of the number of people frequenting the home.

“Since the first raid I’ve done everything I could to get rid of the tenants from there because it’s not fair. It’s not fair to the community, it’s not fair to the neighbours,” she said.

Singh has filed for an emergency eviction through the Residential Tenancy Branch and is pushing to have the tenants removed in the coming days.