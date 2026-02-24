Dozens of bus shelters vandalized across Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say there has been an increase vadalism of bus shelters across several municipalities in Metro Vancouver.

This includes Burnaby, New Westminster and Surrey, police said.

On Feb. 2, they were notified by Coast Mountain Bus Company that 14 bus shelters along 152nd Street, between 26th Avenue and 86th Avenue in Surrey, had their glass shattered with what is believed to be a small projectile.

Transit police said that investigative units have since identified similar vandalism in other municipalities.

To date, three dozen bus shelters have been identified that share similar patterns of vandalism, police added.

They are asking anyone with information or video footage of any of the incidents to speak with investigators at 604-515-8300 or text 87.77.77.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1.800.222.8477 or online at solvecrime.ca.