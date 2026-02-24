Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec father who drowned kids in 2022 wraps testimony at his murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 1:23 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, where two children were found dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, where two children were found dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec man who has admitted to drowning two of his children in 2022 has concluded his testimony at his first-degree murder trial.

Kamaljit Arora, 49, was questioned numerous times by the Crown about the search history on his cellphone that showed he had looked up various ways to end his life and the lives of his wife and children.

Over several days of testimony at the Laval, Que., courthouse, Arora frequently said he did not remember making some of those internet searches — or reading the articles that came up from those inquiries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And for the searches he did remember, he said they were related to wanting to end his own life.

In a written submission to the court, Arora has admitted to drowning his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter on Oct. 17, 2022.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, the attempted murder of his older daughter and the strangulation of his former wife at their Montreal-area home.

The Crown intends to prove that Arora’s actions were premeditated, but Arora maintains he no memory of the events because he had tried to kill himself by ingesting fentanyl in the moments before the children’s deaths.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices