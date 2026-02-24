Quebec father who drowned kids in 2022 wraps testimony at his murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man who has admitted to drowning two of his children in 2022 has concluded his testimony at his first-degree murder trial.

Kamaljit Arora, 49, was questioned numerous times by the Crown about the search history on his cellphone that showed he had looked up various ways to end his life and the lives of his wife and children.

Over several days of testimony at the Laval, Que., courthouse, Arora frequently said he did not remember making some of those internet searches — or reading the articles that came up from those inquiries.

And for the searches he did remember, he said they were related to wanting to end his own life.

In a written submission to the court, Arora has admitted to drowning his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter on Oct. 17, 2022.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, the attempted murder of his older daughter and the strangulation of his former wife at their Montreal-area home.

The Crown intends to prove that Arora’s actions were premeditated, but Arora maintains he no memory of the events because he had tried to kill himself by ingesting fentanyl in the moments before the children’s deaths.