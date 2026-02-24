Menu

Share

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Robberies during FB Marketplace, Kijiji sales in Edmonton prompt police warning

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 24, 2026 2:25 pm
Facebook Marketplace on a phone on Monday, July 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Facebook Marketplace on a phone on Monday, July 13, 2020. Jesse Johnston/ The Canadian Press
More than a dozen robberies occurred when people were trying to sell items on Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji over the course of a month in Edmonton, leading to three arrests.

The crimes are also prompting the Edmonton Police Service to issue a reminder on ways to stay safe when selling second-hand items.

In the last month, police said they’ve received approximately 15 reports of personal robberies during Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace sales of higher-priced items, such as cellphones and brand-name clothing.

In each case, police said a suspect posing as a buyer meets up with the seller and evaluates the item(s) for sale, before being joined by at least one accomplice.

Together, the suspects robbed the seller of the item — sometimes threatening the victim and, in one case, reportedly pulling out a firearm.

In initial reports last month, the robberies occurred in the Duggan neighbourhood of southwest Edmonton.

However, in more recent weeks, reports have since come from multiple areas of the city.

Click to play video: 'Calgary couple bear-sprayed, beaten during attempted online sale on Marketplace'
Calgary couple bear-sprayed, beaten during attempted online sale on Marketplace

Police are now warning people to be vigilant when arranging online sales meetups.

“We always advise caution when meeting up with strangers,” said Staff Sgt. Ivan Dascavich with the EPS Investigative Response Team.

“Meet in a safe, public location, such as the EPS Buy and Sell Exchange Zones, bring a friend, and above all, trust your instincts. If something feels off at any point, abandon the sale.”

The Edmonton Police Service has dedicated areas in four police station parking lots equipped with video cameras to record the exchange of online purchases.

Police said the initiative originally began in 2020 as a pilot project at the southwest division  in Windermere but due to its overall success, the project has been expanded:

  • Northeast division station – 14203 50 Street
  • Southeast division station – 104 Youville Drive East
  • Southwest division station -1351 Windermere Way SW
  • West division station – 16505 100 Avenue NW

That said, while the areas are brightly lit and have video cameras, police cautioned the feeds are not monitored 24/7 and the stations are not open overnight, so people still need to be mindful of their personal safety.

After the spree of recent robberies, Edmonton police said they arrested three teenage boys on Jan. 31. They were each charged with theft under $5,000.

More information about online buying and selling safety and EPS Buy and Sell Exchange Zones is available on the EPS website.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton man’s address used in Facebook Marketplace couch scam'
Edmonton man’s address used in Facebook Marketplace couch scam
