Former MP Jenica Atwin joins race to become Fredericton’s next mayor

Former MP Jenica Atwin has announced her bid to become mayor of Fredericton ahead of the May 11 municipal elections.

“An incredible team has come out to support me,” she told Global News Tuesday.

“We’ve got a really exciting platform to share with our community members. We’re gathering their feedback. We can’t wait to knock on their doors.”

Atwin, who represented Fredericton as MP between 2019 and 2025, was first elected as a member of the Green Party of Canada. She was the first Green MP elected from outside British Columbia, and the first female MP for the riding of Fredericton.

In June 2021, she crossed the floor to join the Liberals under then-prime minister Justin Trudeau and was re-elected as a Liberal three months later in the federal election. Atwin would later join the call, alongside other Liberal MPs, for Trudeau to resign.

Last spring, she decided not to run again as MP, citing in part online hate and toxicity she had faced.

She says she’s now ready to turn to municipal politics and aims to address issues such as homelessness, safety and crime prevention.

“Municipal governance is really the level of government closest to the people. And my work has always been about people, and I love this city so much, my whole heart and soul is here,” she said.

“Working as a member of Parliament over the last almost six years, I was in lockstep with what the city was doing, advocating for their needs, making sure we’ve got the funding we need to grow and thrive. So I think it’s a nice natural progression, actually.”

As for the toxicity of being in politics, Atwin says she anticipates “a little bit of it” but also believes she’s gotten stronger and has “thicker skin” due to her past experiences.

“I think any time women step out in politics or in a public-facing position that we’re getting a lot of that lately. It is unacceptable. I think we need to speak out against it and really share some of these experiences,” she said.

Longtime councillor also running for mayor

Atwin is up against another experienced politician in this mayoral race.

Steve Hicks has served on Fredericton’s city council for 18 years and was deputy mayor for three of those years.

“I’ve been there a long time, so obviously I know the ins and outs on how the city works and the budgeting, relationships with staff and people in the community. So I think the experience is important,” he said.

Hicks launched his campaign last month and plans to address addictions, mental health, homelessness and affordability.

“If things were going absolutely great, I probably wouldn’t offer. But I like to take on challenges and I think I’m the right person, given my experience,” he said.

His career has been spent working in the criminal justice and social justice fields. He adds that he’s worked in custody group homes for youths, he’s run a youth at-risk program and he’s currently a probation officer with the province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety.

“I know a lot of individuals are struggling and they need help and they need the resources to help them. So we need to find ways to give these people hope so they can move forward,” he said.

View image in full screen Steve Hicks has served on Fredericton’s city council for 18 years and was deputy mayor for three of those years. He is running to be mayor in the upcoming elections. Anna Mandin/Global News

Mayor Rogers not reoffering

Mayor Kate Rogers announced late last month she would not be reoffering in the upcoming municipal election.

Rogers was elected mayor in May 2021 and was the first woman to serve in that role. She has spent 14 years on council and was previously deputy mayor.

In a video posted on social media, Rogers said the decision not to reoffer was not an easy one, but that she’s ready to serve the community in other ways.

“I’m incredibly proud of what’s been accomplished during that time. Things like accessing millions of dollars in federal funding to build affordable, supportive and co-operative housing to keep up with the varied needs of our residents. Establishing the Mayor’s Community Safety Task Force to deliver the housing and services required so that police can focus on their work of keeping people safe,” she said.

“We brought more diversity in our decision-making and leading this council has been a wonderful experience. As I reflect on this time, I feel that I’ve accomplished what I set out to do.”