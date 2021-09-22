Jenica Atwin wins re-election after switch from Greens to the Liberals in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

It took a couple of extra days to complete the counting, but Jenica Atwin has been re-elected in the riding of Fredericton — this time for the Liberals.

During the last election in 2019, Atwin won the riding for the Greens by beating Conservative Andrea Johnson by about 1,600 votes.

Atwin crossed the floor to join the Liberals in June, and this time defeated Johnson by a narrower margin of just 502 votes.

On election night Monday, the lead switched back and forth between Atwin and Johnson numerous times, and at the end of the night the result was too close to call with over 2,000 mail-in and absentee ballots yet to be tallied.

Atwin thanked supporters Monday night and said she had made the right choice to join the Liberal party.

With Atwin’s win, the Liberals have captured six of New Brunswick’s seats while the Conservatives took the other four.