Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Atlantic Canada wakes up to more snow and ice in wake of winter storm

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 9:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Maritimers brace themselves as another snow storm rages across the region'
Maritimers brace themselves as another snow storm rages across the region
People across the Maritimes are dealing with yet another storm making its way through the region. Some areas will see up to 30 centimetres of snow, which combined with heavy winds, could make for a challenging commute. Mitchell Bailey reports.
Share

Much of Atlantic Canada woke up to more snow and ice Tuesday as a powerful winter storm blew through the region overnight.

Meteorologist Chris Fogarty said on social media that 20 centimetres had fallen in Dartmouth, N.S., by about 11 p.m. Monday night.

Public schools in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city were closed Tuesday as crews cleaned up the roads.

Parts of eastern Newfoundland have been hammered by back-to-back storms in the past week, with Environment Canada data showing the St. John’s suburb of Paradise has seen more than 150 cm of snow.

Much of Atlantic Canada has been under winter storm and snowfall warnings for the past few days, but the only advisories left by 10 a.m. Tuesday were in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada warned of hazardous conditions persisting in southeastern Labrador where up to 25 cm of snow was expected by Monday night,  while the eastern side of Newfoundland’s Great Northern Peninsula braced for up to 20 cm of snow.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

