Politics

2 more recall petitions against Alberta politicians fail as 10 reach the deadline

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2026 4:20 pm
1 min read
Rajan Sawhney speaks at an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 14, 2023. Alberta is adding an extra $12.4 million this year to create more apprenticeship seats to meet surging demand. View image in full screen
Rajan Sawhney speaks at an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 14, 2023. Alberta is adding an extra $12.4 million this year to create more apprenticeship seats to meet surging demand. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
At least two more recall petitions against Alberta politicians have failed, but that number may increase as 10 petitions are due to Elections Alberta on Monday.

The petitioner targeting Alberta’s Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney says the campaign gathered roughly 3,400 signatures, far fewer than the nearly 15,000 needed.

Melissa Craig says she was optimistic at first, but when the campaign got underway collecting signatures became, in her words, a “slog.”

Craig says she’s still proud of the result, but says she is disappointed by how little some Albertans are engaged politically.

Click to play video: '14 Alberta government MLAs are facing recall efforts: What’s going on?'
14 Alberta government MLAs are facing recall efforts: What’s going on?
The campaign against Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall also says it fell short after collecting roughly 25 per cent of what was needed.

More than 20 recall petitions against members of Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative caucus were launched late last year, along with two against Opposition members, but so far none have succeeded.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

