Man accused of shooting stranger during argument, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman at a downtown hotel.
According to police, officers responded to a hotel in the 300 block of Kennedy Street at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday for a report that a woman had been shot by a male suspect.
Police said both the suspect and victim had left the area before officers arrived.
Get daily National news
The investigation determined that the 32-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were both inside the hotel bar when they became involved in a verbal dispute. It escalated to the point where the man shot the woman in her upper body.
The man and woman were not known to each other, police said.
Authorities say that while the woman was seriously injured, she left the hotel before police could arrive and made her way to the hospital.
A few hours later, the suspect arrived at hospital at 7 p.m. seeking treatment for a gunshot-related injury. He was quickly identified by police as the suspect and arrested at the hospital.
The 20-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
He has been detained in custody.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.