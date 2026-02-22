Big first period helps London Knights knock off Sudbury Wolves 4-2

Send this page to someone via email

Cohen Bidgood scored twice and added an assist as the London Knights doubled up the Sudbury Wolves 4-2 on Feb. 22 at Canada Life Place.

Bidgood now has four goals and three assists in his past three games.

The Knights roared out to a 4-0 lead through 20 minutes as Bidgood scored twice and helped to set up another.

The first was set up by Will Nicholl and the second came off of a steal on the right side of the Wolves zone.

Jaxson Cover then fed Nicholl 26 seconds later to make it 3-0 Knights.

Cover had two assists in the opening 20 minutes and also chased down Chase Coughlin of Sudbury to deny a breakaway and drew a penalty at the other end of the ice on the same shift.

On that power play Bidgood got the puck on goal and Braiden Clark hammered home a rebound for his 14th goal of the year with just eight seconds showing on the clock and London led 4-0 heading to the dressing room.

Sudbury’s 2025 first-round pick Brayden Bennett scored the only goal of the second period as he deflected a Genc Ula shot into the Knight net at 13:49.

In the third period, Wolves defenceman Artem Gonchar snapped a shot through traffic from the middle of the blue line with 4:21 remaining to tighten the score to 4-2.

London held on from there and moved to within three points of Sault Ste. Marie for fourth place in the Western Conference. Each team now has 11 games remaining in the regular season.

The Knights outshot the Wolves 38-28.

Seb Gatto made 26 saves for his 17th win of the year for London.

The Knights were 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The downs and ups of Oliver Bonk and Landon Sim

Former Knights defenceman Oliver Bonk was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a day. Bonk practiced with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and was then reassigned to Lehigh Valley indicating he could be close to seeing some time in the big league. If and when Bonk debuts he would join Flyers teammate Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson as the fourth player from the 2025 Memorial Cup Championship team to already make their NHL debut.

Former Knight forward Landon Sim is back with the Toronto Marlies. Sim missed time with a lower body injury early this year and had been sent to Cincinnati of the ECHL where he played 18 games. Sim scored one of the most memorable goals in London’s championship run last season when he knocked a rebound out of the air and in against the Oshawa Generals to score the insurance goal in the J. Ross Robertson Cup clinching Game 5 of the OHL Championship Series.

Up next

The Knights will finish their six-game home stand when they host the Windsor Spitfires at Canada Life Place on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Windsor has the upper hand in the six-game season series having won two of the three games played so far but London won the most recent game when Andoni Fimis scored in overtime at the WFCU Centre on Dec. 6.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.