RCMP investigate homicide in Saskatchewan village

RCMP say two seniors in a Saskatchewan village are dead and they believe one of them was killed.
Mounties say officers were called to Love, northeast of Saskatoon, and found a 77-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man dead in a home.
They say they believe the woman died as a result of a homicide and the man died of self-inflicted injuries.
Police say the two seniors were members of the same family and investigators are not seeking additional suspects
Get breaking National news
They are also not identifying the deceased, but have notified their family members of the deaths.
Police say no charges are to be laid.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.
- Canada warns First Nations people to carry passport when crossing U.S. border
- Free room and board? 60% of Canadian parents to offer it during post-secondary
- Trump doubles down after U.S. Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs
- Porter flight from Edmonton loses traction, slides off taxiway at Hamilton airport
Write a comment