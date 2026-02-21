Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate homicide in Saskatchewan village

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2026 9:58 am
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
RCMP say two seniors in a Saskatchewan village are dead and they believe one of them was killed.

Mounties say officers were called to Love, northeast of Saskatoon, and found a 77-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man dead in a home.

They say they believe the woman died as a result of a homicide and the man died of self-inflicted injuries.

Police say the two seniors were members of the same family and investigators are not seeking additional suspects

They are also not identifying the deceased, but have notified their family members of the deaths.

Police say no charges are to be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

