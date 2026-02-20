Barrie Colts win their 9th straight game 5-1 over the London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Salandra scored two third period goals for the Barrie Colts to put the game away, as Barrie defeated the London Knights 5-1 on Feb. 20 at Canada Life Place on Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame night.

Rocky Farr, Jim Sandlak and Brandon Prust were all officially inducted earlier in the day and honoured before puck drop with a ceremony at centre ice.

Henry Brzustewicz sent a beautiful pass up the right win side of the ice to Brody Cook. Cook went hard to the net and scored his fifth goal of the year, giving the Knights a 1-0 lead just 3:05 into the first period.

Barrie tied the game at 11:31 on a goal by Nick Desiderio and then went ahead 2-1 just 1:16 later when Calvin Crombie tipped in a pass from Carter Lowe.

Before the end of the opening period the Colts increased their lead to 3-1 as Lowe snagged a puck inside the Barrie blue line and fed it ahead to Dallas Stars prospect Brad Gardiner who scored on a short-handed breakaway.

London held Barrie to just three shots in the second period and went to the power play on four different occasions. However, they could not sold Arvin Jaswal and the game headed into the final 20 minutes with Barrie still ahead by two.

The Knights kept the pressure up to begin the third period. However, they ould not find a hole in Jaswal and Joe Salandra took advantage of a puck that was chipped out of the Colts zone as he caught up to it and went in alone to score, making it 4-1 Barrie with under nine minutes remaining in the game.

Salandra added a second goal with 2:57 to go in the game to finish the scoring at 5-1.

The Colts outshot London 24-20.

The Knights were 0-for-6 on the power play.

Barrie was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Colts are now 20-1-1 in their last 22 games and have won nine straight games.

‘Use your backhand’

Former London Knight Mitch Marner was instrumental in helping Team Canada make to to Sunday’s gold medal game in Men’s Hockey at the Winter Games in Italy.

Marner scored the overtime winner over Czechia in the quarterfinals to send Canada to the semis where they defeated Finland 3-2 to advance to the final.

Mitch Marner’s father Paul admitted that Mitch’s skating coach dating back to when he was a young kid has been telling Mitch how great his backhand is and to use it. It produced one of the most memorable goals for Canada at the tournament.

Up next

London will continue their six-game home stand with a game against the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

Sudbury defeated the Knights 6-3 on Nov. 21 in the only other meeting between the clubs.

Coverage of London and Owen Sound will begin at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.