Read the transcript of Trump’s response to U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the U.S. Supreme Court after it struck down his signature tariff policy, ruling his use of emergency powers to tariff Canada and dozens of other countries was unlawful.

Trump stood by his use of tariffs to negotiate concessions on trade and diplomacy, calling the decision “ridiculous” and the judges who ruled against him “a disgrace.”

He added his administration will use “other alternatives” to pursue his trade agenda, and announced he will sign a new executive order for a 10-per cent global tariff under a different law.

Here’s the full transcript of Trump’s statement at the White House:

Wow. That’s a lot of people. That’s a new record, we set a record every time.

Well thank you very much for being here.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.

I’d like to thank and congratulate Justices Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh for their strength and wisdom and love of our country, which is right now very proud of those justices.

When you read the dissenting opinions, there’s no way that anyone can argue against them. There’s no way.

Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They’re so happy, and they’re dancing in the streets, but they won’t be dancing for long, that I can assure you.

The Democrats on the court are thrilled, but they will automatically vote no. They’re an automatic no, just like in Congress, they’re an automatic no. They’re against anything that makes America, strong, healthy and great again. They also are a, frankly, disgrace to our nation, those justices.

They’re an automatic no, no matter how good a case you have, it’s a no. You can’t knock their loyalty, one thing you can do with some of our people.

Others think they’re being politically correct, which has happened before far too often with certain members of this court, and it’s happened so often with this court — what a shame — having to do with voting in particular, when in fact they’re just being fools and lapdogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats and, not that this should have anything at all to do with it, they’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution.

It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think. It’s a small movement. I won by millions of votes, we won in a landslide. With all the cheating that went on, there was a lot of it, we still won in a landslide. Too big to rig.

But these people are obnoxious, ignorant and loud. They’re very loud. And I think certain justices are afraid of that. They don’t want to do the right thing. They’re afraid of it.

This was an important case to me, more as a symbol of economic national security and also, I would say, just for our country itself, so important, because we’re doing so well as a country. We’ve never done so well.

The good news is that there are methods, practices, statutes and authorities, as recognized by the entire court in this terrible decision — and also as recognized by Congress, which they referred to — that are even stronger than the IEEPA tariffs available to me as president of the United States.

And in actuality, I was very modest in my ask of other countries and businesses because I wanted to do — and that’s very important. I wanted to be very well-behaved because I wanted to do anything, I didn’t want to do anything, that would affect the decision of the court, because I understand the court.

I understand how they are very easily swayed. I want to be a good boy.

I have very effectively utilized tariffs over the past year to make America great again. Our stock market has just recently broken 50,000 on the Dow and simultaneously, and even more amazingly, broken 77,000 on the S&P. Two numbers that everybody thought upon our landslide election victory could not be attained. Think of that. Nobody thought it was possible to do it within four years. And we did it in one year.

They said, you’ll never be able. You’ll go back and you read the geniuses, read their statements. All of the Nobel Prize winners in economics, they said, “No, you couldn’t do it in four years.” Well, we didn’t do it in four years. We did it in one year. We broke every record in the book, and we’re continuing to do so.

Tariffs have likewise been used to end five of the eight wars that I said — I settled eight wars, whether you like it or not, including India-Pakistan, big ones. Nuclear — could have been nuclear. The prime minister of Pakistan said yesterday at the great meeting that we had at the Peace Board, he said yesterday that President Trump could have saved 35 million lives by getting us to stop fighting. They were getting ready to do some bad things.

But they’ve given us great national security, these tariffs have, and together with our strong borders, reduced fentanyl coming into our country by 30 per cent when I used them as a penalty against countries illegally sending this poison into our country to poison our youth.

All of those tariffs remain. They all remain. I don’t know if you know that or not. They all remain. We’re still getting them and we will after the decision. I guess there’s nobody left to appeal to.

But again, those three people, such respect. I’ve had a lot of respect for them anyway, but such great respect.

But other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected. We have alternatives, great alternatives. Could be more money. We’ll take in more money and we’ll be a lot stronger for it. We’re taking in hundreds of billions of dollars. We’ll continue to do so.

To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, however, the court said that I’m not allowed to charge even one dollar. I can’t charge one dollar, can’t charge a dollar. I would have used one penny, but we don’t make the pennies anymore. We save money.

Can’t charge one dollar to any country under IEEPA, not one dollar, I assume to protect other countries. This must have been done to protect those other countries. Certainly not the United States of America, which they should be interested in protecting. That’s what they’re supposed to be protecting.

But I am allowed to cut off any and all trade or business with that same country. In other words, I can destroy the trade, I can destroy the country. I’m even allowed to impose a foreign country-destroying embargo. I can embargo, I can do anything I want, but I can’t charge one dollar because that’s not what it says, and that’s not the way it even reads. I can do anything I want to do to them, but I can’t charge any money. So I’m allowed to destroy the country, but I can’t charge them a little fee. I could give them a little two cent fee, but I cannot charge under any circumstances. I cannot charge them anything.

Think of that. How ridiculous is that? I’m allowed to embargo them, I’m allowed to tell them you can’t do business in the United States anymore, “we want you out of here,” but I want to charge them $10. I can’t do that.

It’s incorrect, their decision is incorrect. But it doesn’t matter because we have very powerful alternatives that have been approved by this decision. You know, they’ve been approved by the decision for those that thought they had us.

And they’re saying that I have the absolute right to licence, but not the right to charge a licence fee. So think of that. I have the right to licence. It’s a very powerful word in many ways, licences more powerful than tariffs. In fact, I was thinking about using it, but they came up with the idea that I can licence just like the people that were opposing me told them to do, but not the right to charge a licence fee.

Think of that. Who ever heard of such a thing? What licence has ever been issued without the right to charge a fee? You get a licence, you charge a fee. It’s automatic, but not with this court.

But now the court has given me the unquestioned right to ban all sorts of things from coming into our country, to destroy foreign countries, but a much more powerful right than many people ever thought we even had. But not the right to charge a fee. How crazy is that?

Our country is the hottest country anywhere in the world right now, and it was a dead country one-and-a-half years ago under an incompetent president. But now I’m going to go in a different direction, probably the direction that I should have gone the first time.

But I read the language. I’m very good at reading language, and it read our way 100 per cent. But now I’ll go the way I could have gone originally, which is even stronger than our original choice.

As Justice Kavanaugh — whose stock has gone so up, you have to see, I’m so proud of him — wrote in his dissent, “Although I firmly disagree with the court’s holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a president’s ability to order tariffs going forward.” So think of that, “the decision might not substantially constrain.” And it doesn’t. He’s right. In fact, I can charge much more than I was charging. So I’m going to just start.

“Although I firmly disagree with the court’s holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a president’s ability to order tariffs going forward. That’s because numerous other federal statutes” — which is so true” — authorize the president to impose tariffs and might justify most, if not all, of the tariffs issued in this case.” Even more tariffs, actually.

“Those statutes include” — think of that — “those statutes include, for example, the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Section 232” — all of these things I know so well — “the Trade Act of 1974, Sections 122, 201, 301, and the Tariff Act of 1930, Section 338.”

All clear, but it’s a little bit longer process. I thought I’d make things simple, but they didn’t let us do that.

I would like to thank Justice Kavanaugh for his, frankly, his genius and his great ability. Very proud of that appointment.

In actuality, while I am sure that they did not mean to do so, the Supreme Court’s decision today made a president’s ability to both regulate trade and impose tariffs more powerful and more crystal clear, rather than less. I don’t think they meant that. I’m sure they didn’t. It’s terrible.

And to think that the Democrats who oppose this, only because they want to go the opposite way, they’d like to pack the court. They want to put on 21 people. They want to pack the court, pack the Supreme Court. Maybe they should do it. Maybe they would be better off if they did it. They want to pack the court. They want to do anything to hurt our country.

There will no longer be any doubt, and the income coming in and the protection of our companies and country will actually increase because of this decision.

I don’t think the court meant that, but it’s the way it is.

Based on long-standing law and hundreds of victories — and even, as I was pointed out before, even thousands of victories over the years — to the contrary, the Supreme Court did not overrule tariffs. They merely overruled a particularly use of IEEPA tariffs.

And essentially it’s, they used to get a fee. I can do anything I want with IEEPA, anything. I just can’t charge anybody for it. I could licence, I just can’t charge them. It’s ridiculous. But it’s OK because we have other ways, numerous other ways.

The ability to block embargo, restrict, licence or impose any other condition on a foreign country’s ability to conduct trade with the United States under IEEPA has been fully confirmed by this decision.

So now there’s no doubt, because, you know, there were a lot of questions about tariffs, because no president was smart enough to use them to protect our country from those countries and businesses that were ripping us off. You took a look at the deficits that we had with some of these countries, it was disgraceful what they got away with for many, many decades.

But now we know, because this decision affirms all those things that some people weren’t sure about.

In order to protect — and it says so — in order to protect our country, a president can actually charge more tariffs than I was charging in the past period of a year under the various tariff authorities. So we can use other of the statutes, other of the tariff authorities, which have also been confirmed and are fully allowed.

Therefore, effective immediately, all national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs — they’re existing, they’re there — remain in place, fully in place, and in full force and effect.

Today I will sign an order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged. And we’re also initiating several Section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I say quite simply, which I’ve said for a long time, make America great again. And interestingly, we’ve already made it great, so I don’t have to use that. But I don’t think we’ll ever give up on MAGA. MAGA is always going to be with us.

If you have a few questions, you can let us know. But just to end so, we’re going forward, we will be able to take in more money, and there will no longer be doubt — because there was always doubt.

I know the people that brought the lawsuit and, you know, they’re sleazebags, major sleazebags. But I know them, and they’re foreign country-centric. They were sending things into our country, and the people representing them knew full well, but they were sending things into our country, and they were beneficial to other countries, but very, very bad for us. And I stopped it. And we’ll just keep it going.

So we have more of a, we have a totally firm decision now, and I don’t think the court meant it because the court doesn’t show great spirit toward our country, in my opinion. A lot of bad decisions, but there are usually ways around it.

This is something we could have done, as Justice Kavanaugh said, we could have done this originally, but we’re doing it now, and the numbers could be far greater than the hundreds of billions we’ve already taken in.