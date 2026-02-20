Central Social Hall sold to restaurant franchisor Foodtastic with aim of expanding Alberta chain

Send this page to someone via email

Restaurant franchisor Foodtastic says it has acquired Central Social Hall, a upscale casual dining and bar chain based in Edmonton.

The Alberta company has two casual restaurant-bars in the Edmonton area: one near the southeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Summerside and the other in St. Albert.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The chain’s central Edmonton location on Jasper Avenue and 109 Street is no longer open.

Foodtastic did not say what it paid for the brand but says it intends to expand Central Social Hall in Alberta and other Canadian provinces over the next few years.

It says it pursued the acquisition because it wanted to add more strong Canadian brands to its portfolio.

Foodtastic is also behind many Second Cup, Milestones, Freshii, Quesada, PitaPit and Jimmy John’s restaurants.

Story continues below advertisement

Central Social Hall was founded in 2012 by Edmonton businessmen Jerry Rota and Jesse Kupina, who also owned the former The Ranch Roadhouse in south Edmonton.