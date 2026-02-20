Menu

Consumer

Central Social Hall sold to restaurant franchisor Foodtastic with aim of expanding Alberta chain

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 2:32 pm
1 min read
Jesse Kupina from Central Social Hall shows off the brunch selection for Downtown Dining Week in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Jesse Kupina from Central Social Hall shows off the brunch selection for Downtown Dining Week in Edmonton. Margeaux Maron / Global News
Restaurant franchisor Foodtastic says it has acquired Central Social Hall, a upscale casual dining and bar chain based in Edmonton.

The Alberta company has two casual restaurant-bars in the Edmonton area: one near the southeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Summerside and the other in St. Albert.

The chain’s central Edmonton location on Jasper Avenue and 109 Street is no longer open.

Foodtastic did not say what it paid for the brand but says it intends to expand Central Social Hall in Alberta and other Canadian provinces over the next few years.

It says it pursued the acquisition because it wanted to add more strong Canadian brands to its portfolio.

Foodtastic is also behind many Second Cup, Milestones, Freshii, Quesada, PitaPit and Jimmy John’s restaurants.

Central Social Hall was founded in 2012 by Edmonton businessmen Jerry Rota and Jesse Kupina, who also owned the former The Ranch Roadhouse in south Edmonton.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

