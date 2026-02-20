Ontario First Nations complete fast-tracked assessments for Ring of Fire road

Send this page to someone via email

A second First Nation has completed its fast-tracked work to assess the possibility of a road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario, bringing the prospect of construction closer.

The Ford government confirmed Friday that Marten Falls First Nation had submitted its environmental assessment (EA) for an access road in its community, which is part of a broader plan to connect the Ring of Fire to Ontario’s highway network.

“With the submission of the EA and Ontario’s signing of the cooperation agreement with the federal government, we remain on track to get shovels in the ground on this project as soon as August 2026,” Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation Greg Rickford wrote in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The submission marks the second accelerated road assessment to be submitted to the government this year, after Webequie First Nation completed its assessment for another portion of the road at the end of January.

Story continues below advertisement

Since it was first elected, the Ford government has sought to create an all-season road to the Ring of Fire, which is home to remote First Nations as well as a range of critical minerals and potential mining opportunities.

In pursuit of that goal in the spring, the province tabled Bill 5, a controversial piece of legislation which allowed it to suspend provincial and municipal laws in areas declared to be special economic zones.

The reaction to the legislation from several First Nations was swift, with some calling promises to consult after the legislation had passed “smoke and mirrors” from the government.

At the same time, the government was working with two First Nations on different sections of its road to the Ring of Fire. Both have now approved their portions of the road, while the federal government has agreed it will let Ontario take the lead on assessing the plans.

Both Webequie and Marten Falls First Nations signed agreements last year to speed up their assessments in exchange for new government investment in their communities.

“We are continuing to build on our Community Partnership Agreement with Marten Falls First Nation to unlock the Ring of Fire while advancing shared priorities and developing legacy infrastructure and community supports,” Rickford added.