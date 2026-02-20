SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec justice minister withdraws article on abortion rights in constitution bill

By Thomas Laberge The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 10:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec launches plan to bolster abortion access'
Quebec launches plan to bolster abortion access
WATCH: Quebec launches plan to bolster abortion access – Nov 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s justice minister has reversed course in the face of strong criticism of his plan to enshrine abortion rights in his constitution bill.

Simon Jolin-Barrette says on social media that after hearing from legal experts and women’s rights groups he made the difficult decision to withdraw the abortion section from the legislation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The minister had wanted to codify the right to abortion in Quebec’s new constitution, which has not yet been adopted by the legislature.

But critics had put immense pressure on him, warning that legislating on abortion could potentially open the door to legal challenges from anti-abortion groups.

Trending Now

They say abortion is already decriminalized in Canada and adequately protected by the Charter and case law.

Jolin-Barrette says his intention was never to incite fear but to ensure abortion rights are protected.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices