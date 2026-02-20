Quebec justice minister withdraws article on abortion rights in constitution bill

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s justice minister has reversed course in the face of strong criticism of his plan to enshrine abortion rights in his constitution bill.

Simon Jolin-Barrette says on social media that after hearing from legal experts and women’s rights groups he made the difficult decision to withdraw the abortion section from the legislation.

The minister had wanted to codify the right to abortion in Quebec’s new constitution, which has not yet been adopted by the legislature.

But critics had put immense pressure on him, warning that legislating on abortion could potentially open the door to legal challenges from anti-abortion groups.

They say abortion is already decriminalized in Canada and adequately protected by the Charter and case law.

Jolin-Barrette says his intention was never to incite fear but to ensure abortion rights are protected.