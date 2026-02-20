Menu

Sports

Canada’s Sidney Crosby out of Olympic semifinal

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 9:46 am
1 min read
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) and Canada's Mitch Marner (93) walk to the warm-up ahead of a quarterfinal men's hockey game against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) and Canada's Mitch Marner (93) walk to the warm-up ahead of a quarterfinal men's hockey game against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada will have to win without captain Sidney Crosby to reach the Olympic gold-medal game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar was scratched from Canada’s lineup with a lower-body injury ahead of its men’s hockey semifinal Friday against Finland at the Milan Cortina Games.

Connor McDavid will serve as captain in Crosby’s absence.

‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win
Crosby exited Canada’s nail-biting overtime win over Czechia in the quarterfinals after his right leg crumpled as he braced for a neutral-zone hit from bruising defenceman Radko Gudas in the second period.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist played another 13 seconds before Gudas and Czech forward Martin Necas sandwiched him along the boards. One stride later, he circled back to the bench in noticeable discomfort before limping down the tunnel.

The United States and Slovakia face off in the other semifinal later Friday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The bronze-medal game is scheduled for Saturday, followed by Sunday’s matchup for gold.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

