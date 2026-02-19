Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

U.S. News

Trump accuses Obama of releasing classified info on aliens: ‘Big mistake’

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Ryan Patrick Jones Reuters
Posted February 19, 2026 6:59 pm
2 min read
FILE - Former President Barack Obama talks with President-elect Donald Trump before the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). View image in full screen
FILE - Former President Barack Obama talks with President-elect Donald Trump before the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin).
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused former President Barack Obama of disclosing classified information when he recently said that aliens were real, but Trump did not cite any evidence to support the allegation.

“He took it out of classified information … He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Georgia. “He made a big mistake.”

Click to play video: 'Trump says Obama made ‘big mistake’ by giving ‘classified information’ on existence of aliens'
Trump says Obama made ‘big mistake’ by giving ‘classified information’ on existence of aliens

During an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen released on Saturday, Obama was asked if aliens are real.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in … Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” Obama said.

Area 51 is a classified Air Force facility in Nevada that fringe theorists have speculated holds alien bodies and a crashed spaceship. CIA archives released in 2013 said it was a test site for top-secret spy planes.

There was no indication in his remarks that the former president relied on classified information.

“I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!” Obama said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Click to play video: '‘They’re real’: Barack Obama talks aliens, Area 51'
‘They’re real’: Barack Obama talks aliens, Area 51
In the post, Obama explained his belief that aliens exist by saying the statistical odds of life beyond Earth were high because the universe is so vast. He added that the chances of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth were low given the distance.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Trump said, “I don’t know if they’re real or not” when asked whether he had seen evidence that aliens exist.

The White House said it had nothing to add to the president’s comments. Obama’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pentagon in recent years undertook a push to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects, and senior military leaders said in 2022 they found no evidence to suggest that aliens have visited Earth or crash-landed here.

A 2024 Pentagon report said U.S. government investigations since the end of World War Two have found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology and most sightings were misidentified ordinary objects and phenomena.

© 2026 Reuters

