Police renew warning to avoid Lake Ontario after man falls in icy waters

Toronto police are renewing warnings about dangerous ice conditions along the city’s waterfront after a man fell into the icy waters of Lake Ontario.

A video circulating on social media shows the individual walking on harbour ice before suddenly breaking through and falling into the freezing water, struggling to get out.

The individual finally self-rescued. Police confirm he was not injured and was “very lucky.”

However, police say this is just one of many “dangerous incidents” that have occurred in recent weeks.

Authorities say the video is part of a growing number of calls involving people venturing onto unstable ice despite repeated public safety warnings.

“No ice is safe ice,” the Toronto Police Service Marine Unit cautioned in a statement.

Despite the pleas, many people have continued to tread on thin ice.

Another image shared by TPS showed a child unsupervised walking toward the edge of ice, next to an open body of water, while they took photos several feet away.

View image in full screen An image shared by Toronto Police show a child unsupervised close to the edge of the ice as their parents take photos several ft away. Toronto Police Marine Unit

Police say officers have been responding regularly to incidents involving individuals, families and large groups walking on Toronto Harbour ice, often untrained, without safety equipment or lifejackets.

TPS shared the video along with other images this week to underscore the risks posed by unpredictable winter conditions.

The Marine Unit of Toronto also stressed that ice inside Toronto Harbour is especially hazardous due to constant marine traffic and active ice-breaking operations.

The service noted that ferry routes to and from the Toronto Islands operate year-round, requiring ice to be regularly broken, while police and partner agencies also conduct training exercises that intentionally disrupt ice surfaces.

Recent fluctuating temperatures below and above freezing have also made ice thickness and conditions unpredictable.

Officials warn that what appears frozen from shore may conceal thin ice or open water nearby.

Toronto police say Marine Unit patrols and public education have also ramped up their supervision near bodies of water, to ensure the public remains safe and warn people of the dangers of stepping on ice.

Police also reminded residents that Lake Ontario and Toronto Harbour are part of a federal port where specific regulations apply, including restrictions on swimming outside designated areas.

If someone falls through the ice, the Marine Unit advises bystanders to avoid stepping onto the ice and instead attempt to assist from shore, using nearby objects such as branches, ring buoys or rescue equipment.

Residents are urged to keep a safe distance from the water’s edge and remain mindful of rapidly changing winter conditions.