Crime

Mother of accused killer tells trial he sent cryptic messages after shooting

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Day 2 of Jamie Felix trial'
Day 2 of Jamie Felix trial
WATCH: Day 2 of Jamie Felix trial
Share

The mother of an accused mass killer has testified he sent her cryptic messages in the days following a shooting that killed five at a Winnipeg rooming house.

Mary Felix says her son Jamie Felix said in Facebook messages that “he wasn’t going to be around for long” and was “going out to the fullest.”

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2023 killings in the West Broadway neighbourhood.

Get breaking National news

A Crown prosecutor said in an opening statement that the accused was using crack and drinking alcohol in the days before the shooting.

Mary Felix told the jury that her son struggled with drug and alcohol addiction after his twin brother was killed.

She also testified that he was on medication for seizures and had been advised by doctors not to use alcohol or drugs.

Police were called to the home after reports of a stabbing, but when they arrived found five people with gunshot wounds.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died in hospital. The fifth, who had been in hospital since the shooting, died last year.

The victims were identified as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; Dylan Lavallee, 41; and Shawn Marko, 56.

The trial, which began Tuesday, is scheduled to run for four weeks.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

