Canadian Tire says Triangle Rewards are its ‘linchpin’ for growth

Canadian Tire is touting the success of its loyalty programs and partnerships for its blowout earnings results, as value-conscious consumers look to maximize savings amid the heightened cost of living in Canada.

“Rewards loyalty program — a linchpin of CTC’s [Canadian Tire Corporation’s] customer-driven strategy. With more than 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets,” said Canadian Tire in its earnings release.

This comes after a handful of retailers, including The Bay, Toys R Us, Mastermind, Eddie Bauer and Frank and Oak, have announced store closures and even bankruptcy filings over the past year as consumer habits continue to shift.

“Our standout fourth quarter capped a year of strong sales growth and market share gains,” Greg Hicks, president and CEO of Canadian Tire Corporation, said in the earnings release.

“Customers visited us in greater numbers and we had one of the best holiday seasons in recent memory, a tribute to our retail readiness and the resilience of Canadian consumers in a year of economic uncertainty.”

Canadian Tire is the flagship banner name behind several other brands, including Sport Chek, Mark’s, Party City, Atmosphere, Sports Experts, Pro Hockey Life, Trio Hockey, PartSource and Canadian Tire Gas+, as well as financial services and a real estate investment trust.

The company’s Triangle Rewards loyalty program now extends across several of these brands and other business partnerships.

Canadian Tire Corporation said of its 12 million registered Triangle Rewards accounts, 9.8 million are considered “active,” which represents a six per cent increase from 2024.

Publicly traded companies are required by law to report earnings results on a regular basis to maintain transparency and accountability for shareholders.

Canadian Tire Corporation said in the fourth quarter, or final three months of 2025, its comparable sales across all stores increased 4.2 per cent and revenue was up 8.3 per cent compared to a year earlier.

Details were discussed Thursday with shareholders and analysts in a conference call after the earnings results were released.

“All banners contributed, with Sport Chek [retail sales] up six per cent, and Mark’s and CTR [Canadian Tire Retail] each up close to four per cent for the year,” said Hicks in the call.

“Triangle Rewards tied everything together, driving traffic to banner stores and sites, with membership up and active registered members growing six per cent to 9.8 million. We saw increased uptake on personalized offers, which drove about $300 million in incremental sales.”

Loyalty programs can be an option for consumers to save money, but experts point out it all depends on how those programs are used and it can vary depending on the needs of each consumer and their needs.

A survey study by BMO, released in November 2025, found nearly two thirds of respondents said they were adjusting their holiday shopping plans due to tariff concerns and 41 per cent said they were cutting back their spending for gifts and holiday items.

Separate data reported by Salesforce and Square showed during the holidays there was a spike in demand for Buy Now, Pay Later payments, especially from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. This suggests cost-conscious consumers may have been prioritizing sales and flexible payment options at one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

Canadian Tire’s earnings results included the busy holiday shopping season, and Darren Myers, the company’s executive vice-president and chief financial officer, said the Black Friday period was a strong point for the quarter.

“Key contributors included strong in-stock positions to meet weather-driven demand, successful Black Friday promotions across our banners, and a meaningful contribution from loyalty sales with increased loyalty engagement and more active members,” said Myers.

“Leveraging Triangle promotional tools helped drive record Black Friday and e-commerce sales.”

Hicks also said the company is noticing a clear “separation” in terms of sales generated from customers who are Triangle Rewards members and those who may not be.

“We see similar spend increases percentage-wise across income levels and debt burden. So that, that would be that, that’d be one big surprise. The other big pleasant surprise is just the separation that we’re seeing between our loyalty sales and our non-loyalty sales,” said Hicks.

“It speaks to the fact that members are both seeking and we are providing value. So large separation in Q4 and for the year. And that, we believe, is indicative of us managing this system that I spoke to, to engage customers more with that privileged data. So to continue to see that separation, more separation, that I would say was a nice and pleasant surprise.”