How a normal health checkup saved a Edmonton woman’s life

Send this page to someone via email

In her early 30s, Keri Pratt was at her yearly physical when her doctor noticed something strange.

“The doctor listened to my heart and said, ‘Something is different… that’s a very interesting sound,'” she said.

“He goes, ‘We need to refer you to a cardiologist.’ Instantly your heart just starts racing.”

Pratt was diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve, a congenital heart defect where the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of the normal three.

“It meant was that the blood was rushing back into (my heart) and wasn’t going through,” she said.

A bicuspid aortic valve is a type of heart valve disease (HVD), a serious condition that impacts more than a million Canadians. It can happen at any age but is more common as people get older. It’s treated with a valve repair or replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

When Pratt was 39 years old, she had what’s called a Ross procedure, where a surgeon takes out a damaged aortic valve and replaces it with your own pulmonary valve. A donated human valve then replaces the pulmonary valve.

“To know that somebody lost a loved one and was willing to donate that part of their body to me… it’s the greatest gift you can give to someone,” Pratt said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Doctors say the best way to detect heart valve disease is to have a health-care provider listen to your heart with a stethoscope.

“It’s really underrecognized,” cardiologist Dr. Debraj Das said.

“When it becomes very severe, valve disease can cause things like congestive heart failure, stroke and even serious complications like death.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "When it becomes very severe, valve disease can cause things like congestive heart failure, stroke and even serious complications like death."

3:41 Health Matters: Heart valve disease and virtual care concerns

On Feb. 22, Heart Valve Voice Canada gave hundreds of Edmontonians the opportunity to be checked in the largest stethoscope check event in Canada at West Edmonton Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the fourth year for the event, where cardiologists listened to hundreds of people’s hearts. In 2025, more than 300 people took part.

“A lot of people have symptoms and they don’t recognize them as symptoms of valve disease,” Dr. Das said about last year’s event. “We were able to detect murmurs in lots of those people.”

Dr. Das said the stethoscope check should be a part of all patients’ annual checkup and any health-care provider can do the check, and if there is a murmur, refer a patient to a cardiologist for further exploration.

Pratt spent two weeks in Toronto recovering before coming home. A decade later and she has a small scar, and a big change in the way she looks at her life.

She said if she hadn’t gone in for that physical, her life could look very different.

“If I hadn’t had that and heard that (something in) my heart was wrong, I could have had a totally different scenario and I might not be sitting here today,” she said.

“I know my heart is operating the way it’s supposed to and that I’ve done everything I possibly can in order to make sure that the valves are working great and that there is no risk of the future.

“I’m close to 50 now and I’m doing great. People who don’t know about my surgery have no clue at all. My scar is small, so I need to be wearing a pretty plunging neckline for you to see it.

Story continues below advertisement

“My heart pumps like it’s supposed to. I still have follow-up appointments every year with my cardiologist and the team tells me everything’s great.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "My heart pumps like it's supposed to. I still have follow-up appointments every year with my cardiologist and the team tells me everything's great."

Keri encourages people to “be proactive rather than reactive” and get checked.

“A doctor listens to your heart with a stethoscope and they find out whether there’s something wrong with you. It’s as simple as that.”