Quebec father who drowned his children tells jury he has no memory of killings

A Quebec man who drowned his two children in October 2022 has told a jury he has no memory of the day they died.

Kamaljit Arora is testifying in his own defence for a second day at his murder trial in Laval, Que., a suburb north of Montreal.

He says he consumed fentanyl on the day of the killings and has no recollection about drowning his 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son in their Laval home.

Arora, 49, says he remembers waking up handcuffed in hospital a few weeks after the deaths.

He has admitted to causing the deaths of the two children, but has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, the attempted murder of his older daughter and the strangulation of his former wife.

A publication ban has been placed on the names of the young victims.

The Crown, which has completed presenting evidence, intends to prove that Arora’s actions were premeditated.

Arora told the jury he had been suffering mental health issues since 2020 including a severe depression. He said he had purchased what he thought was fentanyl leading up to the killings with the intent of dying by suicide