Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec father who drowned his children tells jury he has no memory of killings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Laval father facing first-degree murder charges after two children found dead'
Laval father facing first-degree murder charges after two children found dead
WATCH: Laval father facing first-degree murder charges after two children found dead – Oct 18, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec man who drowned his two children in October 2022 has told a jury he has no memory of the day they died.

Kamaljit Arora is testifying in his own defence for a second day at his murder trial in Laval, Que., a suburb north of Montreal.

He says he consumed fentanyl on the day of the killings and has no recollection about drowning his 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son in their Laval home.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Arora, 49, says he remembers waking up handcuffed in hospital a few weeks after the deaths.

He has admitted to causing the deaths of the two children, but has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, the attempted murder of his older daughter and the strangulation of his former wife.

Trending Now

A publication ban has been placed on the names of the young victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown, which has completed presenting evidence, intends to prove that Arora’s actions were premeditated.

Arora told the jury he had been suffering mental health issues since 2020 including a severe depression. He said he had purchased what he thought was fentanyl leading up to the killings with the intent of dying by suicide

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices