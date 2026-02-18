Dog kicked in ‘disturbing’ video removed from owner’s care: Sudbury police

Send this page to someone via email

A small black dog that was kicked in a “disturbing and upsetting” viral video has been removed from the owner’s care, Sudbury, Ont., police say.

Investigators said they first learned of the incident on Saturday. A resident contacted them over an incident in which a man was seen kicking his dog on Bruce Avenue.

A video of the incident was later circulated online, police said.

“We understand how disturbing and upsetting this video has been for many in our community and beyond, and we want to assure the public that we are actively investigating the incident,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The dog has since been removed from the individual’s care. Animal Welfare Services have been notified and are following up as part of the ongoing process.”

Police did not say if the owner was placed under arrest or if charges would be laid. An investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police are also reminding community members not to call investigators unless they have first-hand information related to the incident.