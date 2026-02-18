Frank Stronach’s sex assault trial: Third complainant expected to testify

Send this page to someone via email

A third complainant is set to testify in Toronto Wednesday at the sexual assault trial of auto parts tycoon Frank Stronach.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to seven complainants over alleged incidents spanning decades.

Two complainants, both women in their 60s, have testified in the trial since it began last week, laying out their accounts of encounters with the billionaire businessman in the early 1980s.

On Tuesday, the second complainant said she met Stronach for dinner after asking him for information on her termination from his restaurant.

She said she felt obligated to accept his invitation to see his condo afterward, and that she felt “terrified” when he groped her as she was trying to leave.

All seven complainants are expected to testify in the case. None can be identified under a standard publication ban.