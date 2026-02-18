Southern Ontario to see messy winter storm, with snow and freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

School buses have been cancelled across parts of southern Ontario where residents are bracing for a mixed bag of messy winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a series of winter storm and freezing rain warnings today.

In and around the Greater Toronto Area, a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow could make commuting more hazardous than usual for travellers all day long.

School buses have been cancelled across the GTA, and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has also closed its schools.

In the London region, freezing rain is the main concern, with the forecast calling for ice buildup of two to five millimetres, starting this morning.

One of the hardest hit areas is shaping up to be a stretch from Waterloo through to Lake Huron where strong winds are expected to combine with ice buildup of up to 15 millimetres, raising the risk of downed trees and power outages.