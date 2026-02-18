Menu

1 comment

  1. James Bilodeau
    February 18, 2026 at 8:46 am

    What the F? Does the little coward ever stay in parliament long enough to brave question period? Man, give that jet a chance to fuel up and cool off. Same with my taxdollars! Jeesus man!

Carney returns to B.C. for Lunar New Year one week after mass shooting

By Catherine Morrison Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 8:28 am
1 min read
Carney, Poilievre join vigil, pay tribute to Tumbler Ridge shooting victims
WATCH ABOVE: Carney, Poilievre join vigil, pay tribute to Tumbler Ridge shooting victims
Prime Minister Mark Carney is returning to B.C. Wednesday less than a week after he attended a vigil honouring the victims of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

While in B.C., the prime minister will attend a Liberal Party fundraiser at a private residence in Vancouver, with tickets costing $1,775.

Carney’s itinerary says he will be in Richmond, B.C., to celebrate Lunar New Year with community members and will later tour an affordable housing project.

The Prime Minister’s Office says he is not expected to make any new announcements while in B.C.

Carney travelled to Tumbler Ridge last week with other party leaders for a vigil days after 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people before killing herself; victims included five students and a teacher’s aide at the local high school, as well as her mother and half-brother.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney is not planning to return to Tumbler Ridge during this week’s visit.

