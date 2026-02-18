Tumbler Ridge school portables are for when students, staff ‘are ready’

Send this page to someone via email

Portables and bathroom trailers have now arrived in Tumbler Ridge, a week after a deadly mass shooting claimed eight lives, along with the shooter’s life.

Last week, the Peace River South School District 59 announced that students would not be returning to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where five students and an educator were shot dead.

“We know that it will take time for people to begin to feel safe in their community spaces again,” Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure, said in a statement.

“No student, staff member or family should feel pressured to return to school before they are ready. For those who are looking to reconnect with classmates and teachers, these temporary spaces will provide a safe and supportive place to begin that transition.”

Bathroom trailers arrived on the grounds of the Tumbler Ridge Elementary School on Monday and then temporary classrooms arrived on Tuesday.

Throughout the week, the classrooms will be set up with electricity, water, heating and furnishings for returning students and staff.

The ministry said that larger, temporary classrooms are anticipated to arrive in Tumbler Ridge within the next three weeks.

Work is also underway to establish a more permanent plan for students and staff in the community, the ministry confirmed.

Counsellors have also been supporting staff and students and will continue during the safe transition to these temporary facilities, according to the Ministry of Education.

Once classes resume, counsellors will still be available for anyone who needs them.

On Feb. 10, a teen killed eight people in the small community of Tumbler Ridge — six at the school and two at the shooter’s home. Police have identified the suspect as Jesse VanRootselaar, 18, who also died.

People can also sign a book of condolence at the Hall of Honour, Parliament Buildings, Victoria, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., from now until Feb. 20.

An online condolence book is also available.