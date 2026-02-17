Menu

Crime

Quebec man charged 1 month after partner’s killing, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 6:19 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Quebec provincial police say a man has been charged in the slaying of Véronic Champagne last month.

David Guertin, 41, is charged with second-degree murder and arson in his ex-partner’s killing.

Champagne, 40, was found seriously injured inside an apartment that had been set on fire in Rougemont, Que., 50-kilometres east of Montreal.

Champagne died in hospital a short time later while Guertin had also sustained significant injuries and was hospitalized.

Provincial police say they were initially unable to question Guertin for a few weeks due to his injuries.

Guertin will appear in court in St-Hyacinthe, Que. on Wednesday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

