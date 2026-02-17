Quebec man charged 1 month after partner’s killing, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police say a man has been charged in the slaying of Véronic Champagne last month.

David Guertin, 41, is charged with second-degree murder and arson in his ex-partner’s killing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Champagne, 40, was found seriously injured inside an apartment that had been set on fire in Rougemont, Que., 50-kilometres east of Montreal.

Champagne died in hospital a short time later while Guertin had also sustained significant injuries and was hospitalized.

Provincial police say they were initially unable to question Guertin for a few weeks due to his injuries.

Guertin will appear in court in St-Hyacinthe, Que. on Wednesday.