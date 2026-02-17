Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Redblacks sign offensive linemen MacKellar, Ivey

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) runs with the ball as B.C. Lions' Mathieu Betts (90) grabs him as Edmonton's Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (19) and Martez Ivey (62) defend during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) runs with the ball as B.C. Lions' Mathieu Betts (90) grabs him as Edmonton's Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (19) and Martez Ivey (62) defend during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Redblacks shored up their offensive line Tuesday by signing Canadian Gregor MacKellar and American Martez Ivey.

Both players were CFL free agents and spent last season with the Edmonton Elks.

MacKellar, of Timberlea, N.S., played all 18 regular-season games in 2025 with Edmonton. The six-foot-four 331-pound Canadian has appeared in 61 career CFL regular-season games with the Elks and Toronto Argonauts (2022-24), earning Grey Cup titles with the Double Blue in 2022 and ’24.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks host free high school football camp amid Alberta teacher strike'
Edmonton Elks host free high school football camp amid Alberta teacher strike
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-four 305-pound Ivey spent the last four seasons with Edmonton after starting his CFL career with Toronto in 2021. Ivey has appeared in 67 regular-season games over his CFL tenure and earned All-CFL West Division honours in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices