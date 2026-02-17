Redblacks sign offensive linemen MacKellar, Ivey

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Redblacks shored up their offensive line Tuesday by signing Canadian Gregor MacKellar and American Martez Ivey.

Both players were CFL free agents and spent last season with the Edmonton Elks.

MacKellar, of Timberlea, N.S., played all 18 regular-season games in 2025 with Edmonton. The six-foot-four 331-pound Canadian has appeared in 61 career CFL regular-season games with the Elks and Toronto Argonauts (2022-24), earning Grey Cup titles with the Double Blue in 2022 and ’24.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-four 305-pound Ivey spent the last four seasons with Edmonton after starting his CFL career with Toronto in 2021. Ivey has appeared in 67 regular-season games over his CFL tenure and earned All-CFL West Division honours in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.