Madeline Schizas 25th after short program in Milan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas has placed 25th in the women’s short program, leaving her out of the free skate portion of the event.

The 23-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 55.38 in her performance to “The Lion King” soundtrack after making several mistakes in her routine.

The score means Schizas, a four-time Canadian champion, did not qualify for Thursday’s free skate portion of the event, where the top 24 advance.

Story continues below advertisement

Japan’s Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto currently lead the standings, followed by American Alysa Liu.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier in the Games, Schizas skated in the team event where she scored a season’s best 125.00 points in her free skate, as Canada ultimately finished fifth.

Schizas made her Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games where she was 18th in women’s single skating and was part of the Canadian squad that placed fourth in the team event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.