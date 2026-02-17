Menu

Sports

Madeline Schizas 25th after short program in Milan

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 5:12 pm
1 min read
Madeline Schizas of Canada competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). View image in full screen
Madeline Schizas of Canada competes during the women's short program figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko).
Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas has placed 25th in the women’s short program, leaving her out of the free skate portion of the event.

The 23-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 55.38 in her performance to “The Lion King” soundtrack after making several mistakes in her routine.

The score means Schizas, a four-time Canadian champion, did not qualify for Thursday’s free skate portion of the event, where the top 24 advance.

Japan’s Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto currently lead the standings, followed by American Alysa Liu.

Earlier in the Games, Schizas skated in the team event where she scored a season’s best 125.00 points in her free skate, as Canada ultimately finished fifth.

Schizas made her Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games where she was 18th in women’s single skating and was part of the Canadian squad that placed fourth in the team event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

