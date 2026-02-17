Quebec ski resort given green light to open week after Ottawa girl’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec ski resort where a 13-year-old Ottawa girl died last week has been given the green light to reopen.

According to the Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ), an inspection was carried out at Centre Vorlage on Feb. 12 and 13 following the incident on Feb. 11.

The inspection of the chairlift determined there were irregularities that needed to be corrected, forcing the ski hill to be unable to operate the chairlift until fixes were made.

The RBQ said it received documents on Monday that showed the ski resort had corrected the problems identified during last week’s inspection.

Centre Vorlage temporarily closed last week after the incident, in which police said the 13-year-old’s clothing got caught in a chairlift as it was raising her off the ground.

Her family confirmed her death on Sunday in a statement released by the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontairo (CHEO) in Ottawa.

The MRC-des-Collines police service said Monday that an Ontario coroner will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and that its investigation was ongoing.