Video link
Headline link
Canada

13-year-old skier from Ottawa dies days after she was injured on Quebec ski lift

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 12:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto woman dies in Banff skiing accident'
Toronto woman dies in Banff skiing accident
RELATED: Toronto woman dies in Banff skiing accident – Dec 30, 2025
A 13-year-old Ottawa girl who was seriously injured on a Quebec ski lift last week has died.

The girl was injured Feb. 11 during a school outing to Centre Vorlage, a ski hill located in Wakefield, Que., about 30 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Officials have said her clothing got caught in the chairlift as it was raising her off the ground.

On Sunday, the girl’s family confirmed her death in a statement released by the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario — CHEO — in Ottawa.

The Centre Vorlage ski hill has been closed since the incident and said in a statement on Sunday it was “deeply saddened by this loss.”

The local police service and the body that oversees Quebec’s construction industry are investigating her death.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

