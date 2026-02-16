13-year-old skier from Ottawa dies days after she was injured on Quebec ski lift

See more sharing options

A 13-year-old Ottawa girl who was seriously injured on a Quebec ski lift last week has died.

The girl was injured Feb. 11 during a school outing to Centre Vorlage, a ski hill located in Wakefield, Que., about 30 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Officials have said her clothing got caught in the chairlift as it was raising her off the ground.

On Sunday, the girl’s family confirmed her death in a statement released by the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario — CHEO — in Ottawa.

The Centre Vorlage ski hill has been closed since the incident and said in a statement on Sunday it was “deeply saddened by this loss.”

The local police service and the body that oversees Quebec’s construction industry are investigating her death.