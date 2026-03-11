Kelowna city council to vote on controversial golf course land swap on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., city council is expected to vote on a controversial land swap proposal on Monday after a seven-hour long public hearing on an issue that has divided the community.

If approved, the land swap between the city and a development company would see a portion of the Kelowna Springs Golf Course on Penno Road industrialized.

“The proposed development of asphalt, bricks and mortar is not the best use for any portion of Kelowna Springs,” said one opponent at Tuesday’s public hearing.

The issue is a contentious one that has divided the community.

“I do support this proposal as I do believe it is a practical and balanced step forward for a growing city,” said a supporter.

The proposal gives the municipality ownership of 60 acres of land owned by Denciti Development Corp. That allows the city to preserve a nine hole course.

In exchange, Denciti receives nine acres of nearby city-owned industrial land and retains 46 acres adjacent to the golf course, which would have to be rezoned for industrial use.

Opponents argue that paving over an ecologically-sensitive area would harm wetlands that help manage flooding in a flood-prone area and damage local wildlife habitat.

“Once those wetlands are gone, they don’t come back,” said an opponent, who addressed council at the public hearing.

It’s a sentiment echoed by the Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club.

“The point was made in a proposal by Denciti that most of that the Mill Creek Valley has already been industrialized,” said the club’s past president, Douglas Graham.

“All the more important that the city preserves all of the remaining remnants of these wetlands. This is important for the ecological integrity of this area in the long term.”

While Denciti Development declined Global’s request for an interview on Wednesday, the company’s president touted job creation as one of the benefits when he spoke at the public hearing.

“We’ll be bringing approximately 400 construction jobs to that … over a decade, as well as 700 or so full-time industrial and manufacturing jobs,” said Volodya Gusak, Denciti’s president.

It’s the kind of economic growth those in construction industry say is needed.

“The challenge we are facing across our economy is acute in construction,” said Chris Gardner, president and CEO of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, as he spoke in favour of the proposed land swap at Tuesday’s public hearing.

“For the first time in a generation, we are seeing layoffs in the construction sector.”

The pickleball club also spoke in favour of the proposed deal, which includes an indoor playing facility near the Kelowna Springs Clubhouse that would be constructed by Denciti.

“An indoor facility would allow the club to responsibly expand, remove our waitlist and create opportunities for leagues, youth programs, lessons and community events,” said Jamie Menzies, the club’s president.

But one speaker questioned the entire process leading up to Tuesday’s public hearing.

“It’s pretty unacceptable that city staff enter the negotiations for a land swap deal with the developer before council has even voted on the land use designation,” the opponent said.

City council is expected to vote on the land use designation at its next meeting.