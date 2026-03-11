Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna city council to vote on controversial golf course land swap on Monday

The proposal gives the municipality ownership of 60 acres of land owned by Denciti Development Corp. That allows the city to preserve a nine hole course.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 11:05 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna golf course decision expected Monday'
Kelowna golf course decision expected Monday
After a marathon seven hour public hearing, Kelowna council is now deciding whether to allow the redevelopment of a golf course. as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, a land swap is being offered to allow construction of an industrial park at the site.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kelowna, B.C., city council is expected to vote on a controversial land swap proposal on Monday after a seven-hour long public hearing on an issue that has divided the community.

If approved, the land swap between the city and a development company would see a portion of the Kelowna Springs Golf Course on Penno Road industrialized.

“The proposed development of asphalt, bricks and mortar is not the best use for any portion of Kelowna Springs,” said one opponent at Tuesday’s public hearing.

The issue is a contentious one that has divided the community.

“I do support this proposal as I do believe it is a practical and balanced step forward for a growing city,” said a supporter.

The proposal gives the municipality ownership of 60 acres of land owned by Denciti Development Corp. That allows the city to preserve a nine hole course.

Story continues below advertisement

In exchange, Denciti receives nine acres of nearby city-owned industrial land and retains 46 acres adjacent to the golf course, which would have to be rezoned for industrial use.

Opponents argue that paving over an ecologically-sensitive area would harm wetlands that help manage flooding in a flood-prone area and damage local wildlife habitat.

“Once those wetlands are gone, they don’t come back,” said an opponent, who addressed council at the public hearing.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s a sentiment echoed by the Central Okanagan Naturalists’ Club.

“The point was made in a proposal by Denciti that most of that the Mill Creek Valley has already been industrialized,” said the club’s past president, Douglas Graham.

“All the more important that the city preserves all of the remaining remnants of these wetlands. This is important for the ecological integrity of this area in the long term.”

While Denciti Development declined Global’s request for an interview on Wednesday, the company’s president touted job creation as one of the benefits when he spoke at the public hearing.

“We’ll be bringing approximately 400 construction jobs to that … over a decade, as well as 700 or so full-time industrial and manufacturing jobs,” said Volodya Gusak, Denciti’s president.

It’s the kind of economic growth those in construction industry say is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

“The challenge we are facing across our economy is acute in construction,” said Chris Gardner, president and CEO of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, as he spoke in favour of the proposed land swap at Tuesday’s public hearing.

“For the first time in a generation, we are seeing layoffs in the construction sector.”

Click to play video: 'Controversial redevelopment proposal for Kelowna golf course'
Controversial redevelopment proposal for Kelowna golf course

The pickleball club also spoke  in favour of the proposed deal, which includes an indoor playing facility near the Kelowna Springs Clubhouse that would be constructed by Denciti.

“An indoor facility would allow the club to responsibly expand, remove our waitlist and create opportunities for leagues, youth programs, lessons and community events,” said Jamie Menzies, the club’s president.

But one speaker questioned the entire process leading up to Tuesday’s public hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty unacceptable that city staff enter the negotiations for a land swap deal with the developer before council has even voted on the land use designation,” the opponent said.

City council is expected to vote on the land use designation at its next meeting.

Click to play video: 'Mission Creek Golf Course sells for $8.2m'
Mission Creek Golf Course sells for $8.2m
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices